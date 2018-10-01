5 Questions to Ask About Mobile Sales Tools

When it comes to the importance of taking your sales team mobile, the numbers speak for themselves. Did you know that outside sales reps are now spending 89 percent of their time selling remotely? And it’s no wonder they do—studies show that mobile customer relationship management (CRM) tools can increase productivity by nearly 15 percent.

Mobile CRM technology can certainly work magic...but not without a magician at the helm. After all, implementing a mobile sales strategy is no easy task. It requires planning, proper execution, and the right mobile sales tools.

Growing your business through mobile sales can be as challenging as it is lucrative. To ensure your sales team is taking the right approach, ask yourself the following questions:

1. Does your mobile sales tool put the right information in front of your sales team?

Chances are, you’re counting on your mobile CRM to bring in more revenue for your small business. And statistically speaking, the odds are in your favor. According to this study, 65 percent of companies with mobile CRM reached their sales quotas. Conversely, just 22 percent of companies without mobile CRM reached the same goal.

A good salesperson knows her mobile CRM is valuable in the field—but only if the right information is readily accessible. Your mobile sales tool should include your CRM’s most important and relevant customer information so that sales professionals can easily access important data while on the go.

Conversely, avoid mobile CRM solutions that attempt to squeeze your entire customer database and functionality into your CRM’s mobile application. It will be too large and cumbersome for out-of-office employees to navigate and they’ll use it sparingly to avoid the hassle.

2. Is your team trained on how to use the mobile sales tools they have?

The best mobile sales tools are intuitive and easy to maneuver, but your sales team could always benefit from training to master your business’s mobile CRM.

Ensure your employees are up-to-speed on how to use your mobile sales tools, and encourage them to report any bugs or issues that are making it difficult to use. You might also consider hosting a seminar or question-and-answer session to address any lingering concerns—studies show that sales training leads to bolstered sales and a higher employee retention rate. Sales professionals should be aware of their mobile CRM’s key features, and be comfortable with navigating the system.

Additionally, your mobile CRM system should be well designed, and include applications that help sales pros quickly and easily retrieve the information they need to make a sale.

If your sales tool is too complicated to use, you’ll be paying for a product that’s more valuable in theory than in actual practice.

3. Is this the right tool for your size business?

If your sales force is small, you’re in a great position when it comes to mobile sales tools. Your business has the option to choose from CRM solutions that are tailor-made for a company your size, and that can support your specific needs.

Small businesses are significantly better positioned for success by selecting a customized solution to suit a small (but mighty!) sales team, rather than trying to use the same CRM as your enterprise competitors.

Remember: the needs of small sales teams can differ greatly from the sales armies of corporate giants, and your mobile sales strategy and technology should reflect those differences.

4. Is the tech you’re using right for your space?

When companies are marketing to consumers or professionals within a specific industry, their mobile sales needs are as unique as the verticals they’re targeting.

When researching your mobile CRM options, ensure the one you choose is a good match for your vertical. While some tech tools are designed to be flexible to meet the requirements of a specific industry, others aren’t nearly as malleable. And while some might be small business-minded, they could still lack the features your sales team needs to be successful in the field.

Identify the key information and technology your sales team requires to be successful and make sure the CRM solution you choose will work for the space your business is targeting.

5. How about third party integrations?

When shopping for a sales and CRM tool, look for one that aligns well with a variety of third-party solutions. The integrations you seek should be ones that benefit your business and team while they’re making sales outside the office.

Sales professionals should not have to struggle trying to navigate and toggle between several apps and tools on their mobile device. That’s why it’s important to ensure your mobile CRM tool is complimented with the right integrations to give your team the edge it needs to make the sales in the field your small business is relying on to grow and thrive.

The definition of a sales professional’s “office” is more fluid today than ever before. They could be striking deals from their home, a customer’s place of business—or even poolside on a sunny day. Statistics indicate that an increasing number of Americans are working remotely, and sales professionals are at the forefront of this trend.

Make sure your sales team is equipped with the tools it needs to succeed—whether it be at the company’s headquarters, or on the go.