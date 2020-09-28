WATCH: 'Stop. Collaborate. And Listen' at the 2020 AV/IT Summit

One of the hallmarks of the AV/IT Summit each year is the uniting of integrators, consultants, and end users in a discussion of how we can better collaborate to create better outcomes for our customers. It’s an allying of the audiences of the two organizing publications, AV Technology and Systems Contractor News, and the result is a frank dialog that inspires change.

At the 2020 AV/IT Summit, 'Stop. Collaborate. And Listen.' panelists Jeremy Caldera, CTS-D, CTS-I, CEO, IAS Technology; Joe Dunbar, senior account manager, Diversified; Rachael Harris, service assurance engineer at a major financial institution; and Gladys Marroquin, audiovisual consultant, Newcomb & Boyd shared their thoughts on how better dialog between all sides of the AV industry can produce the best outcomes.

Watch the video below to see the Stop. Collaborate. And Listen. panel at the 2020 AV/IT Summit.