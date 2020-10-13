The Latest Pro Headsets for Conferencing

The following are the latest conferencing headsets from leading audio brands that are designed to provide the highest-quality sound for the future of teamwork.

As we continue the gradual shift back to normalcy, there’s one thing that isn’t changing. For many, work-from-home arrangements are becoming permanent, at least for part of the week.

Related: The Technology Manager's Guide to Audio in the New Era of UC

For AV pros, that means one thing: amateur hour is over. If this is how we’re going to work, we’ve got to do it right. And the first step to ensuring videoconferences with dispersed teams are successful is by mandating the use of headsets, a trend that’s building steam around the world: according to a recent study from Frost & Sullivan, the global professional headset market is on pace to reach $2.94 billion by 2026, up from $1.41 billion in 2019.

Audio-Technica ATH-G1/G1WL

(Image credit: Audio-Technica)

Originally designed to bring studio-quality sound to the gaming world, the Audio-Technica ATH-G1 (wired) and ATH-G1WL (wireless) headsets work exceptionally well for conferencing, too. Both of these closed-back headsets feature large-diameter 45mm drivers for premium sound quality, plus a flexible and detachable boom microphone with highly directional pickup for clear communication.

The 2.0m (6.6-foot) cable on the ATH-G1 includes a simple volume control and locking mic mute for one-hand operation, while the ATH-G1WL has its mute, volume, mic monitor, and surround sound controls built into the rim of the earcup for easy access. The ATH-G1WL operates in the 2.4GHz range for dependable, lag-free wireless performance, and provides a day’s worth of conferencing power with up to 15 hours of continuous use on a full charge. Strong and lightweight, with breathable headband pad and earpads, the ATH-G1 and ATH-G1WL headsets are built to last and provide comfort through even the longest conferencing sessions.

AKG HSC15

(Image credit: Harman)

The HSC15 high-level conference headset is AKG’s latest headset in the field of conferencing, pairing high-quality audio with advanced security technology. Its lightweight design and ability to optimally adjust to any head size allow for hours of use. After the conference, wiping with a simple hygienic tissue will prepare the unit for the next user, without the need to exchange expensive foam cushions. The steel bow is made of stainless spring steel to keep its shape for the entire lifetime while it is also flexible enough to achieve different wearing positions. The microphone is built on a slimline omnidirectional condenser capsule, reproducing excellent sound quality, even when the microphone is not positioned perfectly.

The HSC15 is well suited for the work of professional interpreters. It features two pieces of 3.5mm jack connectors, which are common in most interpreter desks and also allow the use with a PC/laptop. The cable is very soft and TPU covered in order to reduce structure-borne noise.

beyerdynamic Lagoon ANC

(Image credit: beyerdynamic)

Beyerdynamic’s Lagoon ANC Traveller and Explorer headphones are designed to transform wireless audio with a combination of high-quality sound and noise cancellation technology matched with MOSAYC sound personalization. This produces a new listening experience with the ability to create an individualized hearing profile in the MIY app.

Beyerdynamic utilizes digital active noise cancelling with hybrid technology to eliminate exterior sounds. Level-one ANC is sufficient for environments like the office. Level two provides noise suppression in louder surroundings such as an airplane. In Bluetooth mode, the audio codec being used (aptX, aptX Low Latency, AAC, or SBC) is communicated via voice prompt when you start audio playback for the first time after switching on. Battery life lasts up to 45 hours without ANC or 24.5 hours with it. The Lagoon ANC headphones will pause media playback when they are removed to save energy. Lagoon sports a light guide system for battery level and Bluetooth connection, touchpad control, and hands-free microphone round out the features.

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 UC

(Image credit: Bose Professional)

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 UC are Certified for Microsoft Teams, compatible with Zoom, and work with Google Meet, enabling confident collaboration from anywhere. Utilizing proprietary adaptive microphone technology, the 700 UC focuses on your voice while actively rejecting noise around you—reducing audio fatigue and providing voice clarity.

With 11 levels of adjustable noise cancellation, you can isolate what you hear from your surroundings or transition to full transparency to let your surroundings in, as if you weren’t wearing headphones at all. This level of personalization is critical in today’s remote work climate but will be equally as valuable in the office. More importantly, the technology makes it possible to carve out concentration “space” in busy locations. And with the included Bose USB Link Bluetooth module, you’ll have a reliable connection to your preferred UC platform throughout your workday.

EPOS ADAPT 660

(Image credit: EPOS)

The EPOS ADAPT 660 headset is designed to maximize workers’ focus and productivity from anywhere. The headset utilizes EPOS AI for clear calls, adaptive ANC for enhanced listening, and a UC-optimized microphone enhanced with machine learning for improved pickup.

Adaptive ANC helps you regain concentration by monitoring your working environment and adjusts noise reduction accordingly—even reducing wind noise when outdoors. Get straight into collaborative work via a dedicated button that launches Microsoft Teams on your PC via the included dongle. Stay organized with Alexa voice assistant and connect simultaneously to mobile and PC. Whether revitalizing your open office, working on the go, or enjoying a relaxed commute with stereo sound, ADAPT 600 boosts efficiency and improves wellbeing, an essential audio tool for today’s mobile workforce.

Jabra Evolve2 85

(Image credit: Jabra)

Jabra Evolve2 85 headsets are engineered to facilitate focused work with noise isolation, clear call quality, and long battery life. Featuring digital hybrid ANC and physical noise isolation, the Evolve 2 85 cancels 54 percent more of the noise around you, according to the company.

Evolve2 85 is UC-certified and available in a Microsoft Teams-certified variant for easy operation for remote workers. With 10 microphones and an enhanced digital chipset three times more powerful than its predecessor, Evolve2 85 filters out 97 percent more background conversation noise. For work in open-floorplan offices, the Evolve2 85 features an improved busylight. Now more prominent, the light enables coworkers to see from every angle that you’re engaged in critical work and need to be left alone.

Logitech Zone Wired

(Image credit: Logitech)

Logitech's Zone Wired is a lightweight headset designed for all-day use and business certified for Microsoft Teams. Its headband features a silicone head cushion and memory-foam ear pads that provide a comfortable fit, no matter how long your workday lasts.

This headset is designed with premium 40mm audio drivers for optimal calls or music listening and comes with an in-line controller for quickly muting, playing, or pausing audio. Its noise-canceling dual-mic technology eliminates any surrounding noise while isolating your voice, so you can clearly hear and be heard by your co-workers regardless of where you might be working. Zone Wired also includes a tangle-free cable, USB Type-A or Type-C connectivity, and is compatible with most platforms and operating systems including Zoom, Cisco Jabber, BlueJeans, and GoToMeeting.

Shure Aonic 50

(Image credit: Shure)

Engineered from decades of stage and studio experience, Shure’s AONIC 50 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones deliver premium listening and conferencing experience with comfort and durability.

Featuring adjustable active noise cancellation, the AONIC 50 allows users to dial in their desired level of isolation, facilitating better concentration. They can also be switched to Environment Mode, permitting the listener to hear the ambient noise around them. The headset provides reliable connectivity and a range of up to 30 feet using Bluetooth 5 technology, and can pair with two devices simultaneously. The AONIC 50 provides up to 20 hours of battery life for long days of conferencing, and comes in a choice of black or brown finish.

Sennheiser PXC 550-II Wireless

(Image credit: Sennheiser)

Sennheiser’s PXC 550-II Wireless headset is designed to provide a simple, customizable experience for conferencing. It features a Voice Assistant button for one-touch access to voice assistants such as Siri, Google Assistant, and Amazon Alexa. Sennheiser’s free Smart Control app also makes it possible to tailor the sound for better personalization.

With up to 20 hours of battery life with headphones connected via Bluetooth and ANC switched on, and up to 30 hours when using ANC and a wired connection, the PXC 550-II Wireless can handle even the longest succession of meetings. The padded synthetic leather headband and lightweight materials such as the brushed black stainless steel used on the robust hinges and sliders prevent fatigue when wearing and also help make the PXC 550-II Wireless more portable, letting you take your work anywhere.

Sony WH-1000XM4

(Image credit: Sony)

Sony’s WH-1000XM4 intelligent noise canceling headphones feature high-quality sound with ample capability for personalization. Their high-level noise cancelation technology enables you to hear with clarity, no matter your environment. The headphones feature additional microphones that assist in isolating sound while talking on the phone, resulting in improved phone call quality and the reduction of even more high- and mid-frequency sounds.

Using Edge-AI, DSEE Extreme more accurately rebuilds audio lost during digital compression for a full-fidelity experience, making music listening more enjoyable. The WH-1000XM4’s features include up to 30 hours of battery life with quick charging capabilities, an enhanced Smart Listening feature set, and hands-free conversation with speak-to-chat. For convenience, the WH-1000XM4 can be paired with two Bluetooth devices at the same time. So, when a call comes in, the headphones know which device is ringing and connect to the right one automatically.