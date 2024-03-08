Roadmap 2024: Just Add Power

AVT Question: Please share insight into your company's roadmap for 2024.
Thought Leader: Taft Stricklin, Sales Team Manager at Just Add Power
Just Add Power continues its mission into 2024 of being dedicated to doing tech differently. Instead of being consigned to the dustbin by planned obsolescence, the company's high-quality video-over-IP distribution solutions increase in value over time. By offering new devices that are compatible or can be bridged with previous systems and providing free firmware updates with new features, Just Add Power respects the original investment end users made in their system. Product-wise, the Max Color line will continue to grow, with a few new SKUs coming throughout the year.