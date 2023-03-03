Roadmap 2023: Peerless-AV

AVT Question: Please share insight into your company's roadmap for 2023.

Thought Leader: Megan Zeller, Senior Director of Business Development at Peerless-AV (opens in new tab)

At Peerless-AV, innovation has always been on the forefront of our future goals. We are constantly striving to offer better, groundbreaking solutions to our customers. In the recent past, we had put an emphasis on increasing our dvLED video wall engineering capabilities and expanding our learnings. This is something we will continue in 2023, focusing on providing top-tier structural systems for digital signage applications, furthering the visions of architects and designers alike. Peerless-AV dvLED mounting solutions are OEM certified to commission walls per the display manufacturer’s specifications.

Quality manufacturing, continuous innovation, and always-there customer service are the core values that help everyone at Peerless-AV break the mold and open the door to new possibilities." —Megan Zeller, Senior Director of Business Development at Peerless-AV

We consider a solution to be more than the product itself and, through new innovations in dvLED video wall systems and beyond, that philosophy is solidified in our work and solutions. In our efforts to go above and beyond, Peerless-AV offers dedicated sales representatives—equipped with specific knowledge of each customer’s needs—for dvLED mounting system purchases. With Peerless-AV’s SEAMLESS dvLED solutions, we offer field service engineers to oversee integrators’ assembly and installation, along with a dedicated installation team. Quality manufacturing, continuous innovation, and always-there customer service are the core values that help everyone at Peerless-AV break the mold and open the door to new possibilities.