Roadmap 2023: IHSE

AVT Question: Please share insight into your company's roadmap for 2023.

Thought Leader: Dan Holland, Marketing Manager at IHSE (opens in new tab)

IHSE specializes in products to support long-distance distribution and extension of data signals for KVM (keyboard, video, mouse) systems along with other data formats such as digital audio, analog audio, USB, SDI, and RS-232/422 signals. With a history of exceptional quality and performance, we see a perfect fit for next-gen IHSE products within markets such as broadcast, post-production, air traffic control, medical, government, and esports. These markets have seen a major shift to file-based video strategies for content storage, post-production, and playout. This has resulted in an inevitable need to serve, manage, and distribute files at all stages of a digital distribution workflow. At the same time, server storage capability and the power of video processing equipment have increased to support higher resolutions, which in turn creates a demand for high-resolution KVM equipment.

Throughout the ecosystem of any data distribution environment, KVM systems provide an increased method of workstation efficiency by offering instant access to shared resources from a single-user workstation. There is no need to create a dedicated workstation specific to editing tools or storage devices. In a studio and control room environment, multiple servers can be assigned to specific workstations to create customized settings for different user types. Each station can be configured according to one user’s needs and instantly changed to a different configuration for another user.

Overall, KVM saves costs and creates a wide range of opportunities for these markets with ultra-fast switch performance and auto-port recognition to simplify source access to any workstation connected to the KVM matrix. Direct KVM matrix switch-based systems or high-performance KVM-over-IP solutions deliver zero-latency video distribution with no artifacts or switching delay. This makes them ideal for high-performance broadcast and post-production applications that rely on those characteristics.