PSNI Supersummit Spotlight: Kramer

Supersummit, the flagship event for Certified Solution Providers of the PSNI Global Alliance, is set to take place virtually on March 30.

Ahead of the event, AVNetwork caught up with some of PSNI's Preferred Vendor Partners to get the scoop on their latest products and hear why they're looking forward to the 2021 Supersummit.

Interview with Clint Hoffman, Kramer North America CEO.

AVNETWORK: What changes has your company made during the COVID-19 pandemic?

Clint Hoffman

CLINT HOFFMAN: Kramer became hyper-focused on efficiencies at every level of the organization. We also pivoted our focus to our newly developed Corona Tags, which are local contact tracing tools, in order to ensure we had an offering that was most in line with the unique market conditions of 2020.

AVN: How can integrators better position themselves to profit from the products and/or services you have to offer?

CH: For obvious reasons, integrators focus on the things that have consistently created revenue for them. Kramer offers some innovative and distinctive solutions that could create more profit opportunities for our partners, but the challenge is them being able to provide us the necessary time in their schedules to allow us to demonstrate our unique and profitable solutions.



AVN: Tell us about your latest product.

Kramer VIA GO² (Image credit: Kramer Electronics)

CH: Our VIA GO² gives iOS, Android, Chromebook, PC, and Mac users instant wireless connectivity with advanced presentation technology. VIA GO² features content streaming for crystal clear 4K mirrored images and stunning video playback.

The solution features iOS mirroring for MacBook, iPad, and iPhone as well as native mirroring for Windows10 and Android (Lollipop OS 5.0 or newer) utilizing Miracast technology and any laptop (including Chromebook) can easily present using Chrome browser. With industry-leading 1024-bit data encryption and built-in Wi-Fi, now with MIMO technology for robust wireless performance, VIA GO² can be used securely on the internal network.

AVN: What are you most looking forward to at the 2021 PSNI Supersummit?

CH: I am most looking forward to the panel discussion on Services in a Post-Pandemic World.