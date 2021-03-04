PSNI Supersummit Spotlight: Draper

Supersummit, the flagship event for Certified Solution Providers of the PSNI Global Alliance, is set to take place virtually on March 30.

Ahead of the event, AVNetwork caught up with some of PSNI's Preferred Vendor Partners to get the scoop on their latest products and hear why they're looking forward to the 2021 Supersummit.

Interview with Kevin Barlow, CTS-D, Director of Business Development, Draper.

AVNETWORK: What changes has your company made during the COVID-19 pandemic?

KEVIN BARLOW: While Draper, like many others, made internal safety adjustments to keep our people safe, maybe the most significant thing is what did not change. Throughout the pandemic we continued to manufacture and ship products so our dealers and customers did not experience a drop in quality or delivery delays. We also worked closely with vendors to ensure as uninterrupted a flow as possible.

Our experience with a cyberattack in 2019 gave us a lot of insight into adapting to rapid changes and we put those lessons, along what we have learned throughout our 119 years, to good use, which we think also helped our dealers and customer make it through.

Editor's note: Draper created and donated masks to hospitals during the pandemic. Click here to read about their philanthropic efforts.

AVN: How can integrators better position themselves to profit from the products and/or services you have to offer?

KB: Early and continual communication is the key. This not only ensures that new opportunities stay on the rails, but also allows us to work together to develop solutions that fit throughout the project. This applies to all aspects of the markets we serve. We can assist in the design of a project from the very beginning. We also encourage the use of online tools and resources we offer. These tools allow you to do things like pay invoices, check status, and design projection screen solutions 24/7.

AVN: Tell us about your latest product.

Draper's Acumen (Image credit: Draper)

KB: This past year we introduced two major products that are a major part of our future endeavors.

First of all, we were seeing the need for larger and more versatile surface mounted screens in the commercial market. The Acume was designed with elegance and versatility in mind. These screens can go up to 18 ft. wide and there are several motor and control options, including a rechargeable battery version up to 10 ft. wide. The versatility factor comes with the ability to use any Draper viewing surface, including TecVision ALR materials, so these screens can provide a solution as part of any projection plan.

Another need we were seeing in the market was for an LED structure solution that made life easier for the installer. We have worked closely with leading LED manufacturers to develop the Foundation Mount System. Unlike other mounts sold as universal, the Foundation does not require any onsite modification so it makes the installer’s job much easier. Our experience so far shows that a single tech can make the system plumb and get the panels aligned quickly compared to what has traditionally been available. Foundation is available for any LED configuration.

The development of these two products made us realize our AV warranty needed an upgrade. So, we took another look at our past offering and made some substantial changes. The Acumen series of screens comes with a 7-year limited warranty. All other screens, AV lifts, and operable AV mounts have a 5-year limited warranty. Our stationary mounting solutions now come with a lifetime limited warranty.

AVN: What are you most looking forward to at the 2021 PSNI Supersummit?

KB: Getting back to business is our top desire for 2021, and this event will be a great way to start doing that with our leading integration partners. Draper has always striven to add value for our dealers through better channels of communication. We are also excited about updating the PSNI community about our new products and the enhanced warranty.