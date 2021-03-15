PSNI Supersummit Spotlight: Christie

Supersummit, the flagship event for Certified Solution Providers of the PSNI Global Alliance, is set to take place virtually on March 30.

Ahead of the event, AVNetwork caught up with some of PSNI's Preferred Vendor Partners to get the scoop on their latest products and hear why they're looking forward to the 2021 Supersummit.

Interview with Bryan Boehme, Executive Director of Americas Enterprise Sales and Global Business Development, Christie.

AVNETWORK: What changes has your company made during the COVID-19 pandemic?

BRYAN BOEHME: It’s been business, just not as usual. Like many companies, we’ve pivoted from in-person events to online, taking part in online tradeshows, hosting online training and webinars. We’ve also moved to remote work and have embraced virtual meeting platforms. We’re interacting with colleagues and delivering sales demos through video calls, and we’ve taken this time to improve internal processes to make it easier for our customers to do business with us and vice versa.

In response to the pandemic, we’ve introduced a new product, Christie CounterAct powered by Care222 technology, to help reduce pathogens in shared indoor spaces, like movie theaters and attractions.

AVN: How can integrators better position themselves to profit from the products and/or services you have to offer?

BB: We suggest that integrators take advantage of a variety of tools that we offer to gain a deeper understanding of Christie products and solutions. Through Christie University and the Christie partner portal, integrators can access a suite of sales and marketing tools, short videos, and online and on-demand courses related to product performance, operations, and maintenance. And we offer over 100 courses that are eligible for CTS Renewal Units.

These tools will help integrators understand the differentiators that set Christie solutions apart, making it easier to deliver solutions to meet customers’ needs.



AVN: Tell us about your latest product.

Christie Griffyn (Image credit: Christie)

BB: The Christie Griffyn 4K32-RGB pure laser projector combines Christie’s superior TruLife+ electronics, which deliver native 4K at 120Hz and the option to upgrade to 2K at 240Hz or 480Hz, and our proprietary RGB laser illumination architecture​ with integrated cooling and a sealed optical path for reliable illumination performance.

Ready to illuminate any surface with 34,000 lumens while operating at less than 46dBA at full brightness, we designed​ and built this highly advanced projector for demanding large venue applications on the ground or in the air.

Click here to learn more about the Christie Griffyn.



AVN: What are you most looking forward to at the 2021 PSNI Supersummit?

BB: PSNI is always a great opportunity to network and connect with peers in the industry. Given the past year, it’s more important now than ever to listen and learn how we can help integrators move business forward and grow.