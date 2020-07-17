PSNI PVP Update: Draper

During the 2020 PSNI Global Evolve Marketing Summit, we sat down with the organization's Preferred Vendor Partners to hear about their latest offerings for integrators.

Interview with Penny Sitler, Marketing Director, Draper.

AVN: Tell us about your latest product.

PENNY SITLER: We are focusing on two big product launches this summer. The first,

The Foundation, was designed with installers top-of-mind.

Video wall installation can easily be derailed. Walls that aren’t flat, floors that are uneven, and tight installation deadlines are just a few of the headaches installers face. We designed the all-new Foundation Mount System to takes those issues out of the equation.

Our other big product launching this summer is in response to improvements in projection technology. Projection can now be successful in more conditions than ever before. In addition, we saw a need in the market for surface mounted screens in larger sizes and with a modern, elegant look.

Draper Acumen (Image credit: Draper)

Our product designers worked hard to provide the Acumen series with a combination of maximum versatility, elegance, and durability. The Acumen can be ordered with any of our free-hanging and tab-tensioned viewing surfaces including TecVision. Whatever you need from your screen—enhanced contrast, a brighter image, or ambient light rejection—the Acumen can deliver, in sizes up to 18 ft. wide.

AVN: What resources are available to your integrators to market their business?

PS: High resolution images and other digital resources can be found in our online resource tool, the Draper Pro Portal. Draper dealers have 24-hour access to our online literature request site where they will find brochures, catalogs, case studies, white papers, and other resources available for download or ordering.

AVN: How can integrators partner with you on case studies?

PS: Draper is eager to partner with integrators on case studies. We have developed a new section on our website just for case studies and project profiles, and we want to include your projects! We can create a profile as long as there are good photos, and we have permission to publish them.

We recommend having a case study in mind from the very beginning of a project. Keep your Draper contact informed. Snapshots of the installation process can help. Our marketing department can work with you to get and share photographs and provide you with a case study form so you can get us the relevant information.

AVN: What is the number one thing integrators can do to market their business?

PS: Remember: A good integrator has a lot of knowledge. It is beneficial to find ways to share your knowledge and become known to current and future customers as an expert. PSNI members have a lot of sophisticated technical knowledge to share. Being a display quality and screen surface expert can help you separate yourself from other integrators.

AVN: How is your company dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic?

PS: Draper was designated an essential business and has continued fulfilling orders throughout the pandemic. We have worked with our dealers on solutions to shipping issues and project postponements. We have kept in close contact with our local health authorities to make sure we are doing the right thing to keep our employees safe. We’ve also been continually monitoring our supply chain and making adjustments when needed. Draper has still never had an employee layoff in our entire company history.

Read more about Draper's charitable efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic.

For more information on the PSNI Global Alliance, visit psni.org.