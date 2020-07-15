PSNI PVP Update: Biamp

Chris Fitzsimmons (Image credit: Biamp)

Ahead of the 2020 PSNI Global Evolve Marketing Summit, we sat down with the organization's Preferred Vendor Partners to hear about their latest offerings for integrators.

Interview with Chris Fitzsimmons, Product Marketing Manager, Biamp.

AVN: Tell us about your latest product.

CHRIS FITZSIMMONS: TesiraCONNECT TC-5D the latest addition to our family of simple connectivity and networking solutions.

Biamp TesiraCONNECT TC-5D (Image credit: Biamp)

TesiraCONNECT TC-5D serves as the central connection point for all Biamp and Dante devices in a conference room. It simplifies installations by providing power and media over a single category cable between devices such as Tesira AVB DSPs, USB extenders, PoE+ amplifiers, and microphones—as well as 3rd party Dante devices. Four of the five Gigabit RJ-45 ports provide PoE+ power (IEEE 802.3at Class 4, 30W) to connected endpoints, while the remaining RJ-45 port is used for DSP connection or daisy-chaining TesiraCONNECT devices together. The TC-5D eliminates the need for third-party switches; it works out-of-the box with Tesira and Dante products and does not require any device configuration. The small form factor allows it to be easily mounted to a wall or under a table, placed above the ceiling, or inside a credenza in the conference room.

AVN: What resources are available to your integrators to market their business?

CF: Our marketing team is always available to support our partners with anything we can. We can supply logos, images and project references and are extremely active on social media to promote projects using Biamp equipment.

AVN: How can integrators partner with you on case studies?

CF: We’re always delighted to work with our customers on case studies. The best way to start is to reach out directly using the form on our website. We will then start a dialog with you about the project to understand it better and develop a plan to produce a story. We will want to discuss available photography, and the approval from the customer—as well as understand the details of the solution, the positive outcomes for the customer, and why Biamp was chosen for the project.

AVN: What is the number one thing integrators can do to market their business?

CF: Marketing integrator business is much like anything else. Discover your intended customers pain points and explain how your solutions solve them, in a compelling way.

Now, that could through a variety of content types from video or written case studies, to blogs and fun social media actions. Think carefully about who your audience is and where/when/how you can effectively get their attention. Tailor your language to the audience. Always try to market with a goal in mind: Is it to generate leads and prospects for a sales team? Is it to raise awareness of your company and solutions? Or is it to highlight a new offering? All of these are valid, but they require different approaches and content types. Measure you success against the goals and be willing to experiment until to you get what you want.

A consistent style and set of messages no matter what medium you use, helps with getting heard above the noise and helps get your messages recognized. And whatever method you are using make sure there’s an action that an interested party can take to get ahold of you and respond to your marketing activity.

AVN: How is your company dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic?

CF: Biamp has continued our business operations—while maintaining our focus on keeping everyone safe—by enabling remote work when possible and implementing safe social distancing and sanitizing measures in our facilities. At present, we are able to fulfill existing orders and accept new orders reliably.

For more information on the PSNI Global Alliance, visit psni.org.