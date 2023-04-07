On Workplace 3.X: Planar

AVT Question: Please share insight and best practices for ensuring meeting equity for all employees and how to deliver the best collaboration experience regardless of location.

Thought Leader: Steve Seminario, Vice President of Product Marketing at Planar (opens in new tab)

Video meeting application software has evolved and improved dramatically since 2020, and it’s become pervasive as nearly every in-person meeting is a hybrid meeting. These advancements in meeting room software and accessories coincide with so many companies returning to in-person work, which is giving way to many meeting room upgrades.

We see an increasing portion looking for 21:9 and 32:9 wide aspect ratios." —Steve Seminario, Vice President of Product Marketing at Planar

For larger rooms, LED video walls have become the display of choice. We continue to see the majority of installations favoring 16:9 aspect ratios in HD or UHD resolutions, but we also see an increasing portion looking for 21:9 and 32:9 wide aspect ratios. Video meeting software such as Microsoft Teams Rooms with its front row layout are designed to take advantage of these wide screens and more customers are recognizing the advantages they present such as greater content window flexibility.