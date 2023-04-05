On Workplace 3.X: Jabra

AVT Question: Please share insight and best practices for ensuring meeting equity for all employees and how to deliver the best collaboration experience regardless of location.

Thought Leader: Aurangzeb Khan, Senior Vice President of Intelligent Vision Systems at Jabra (opens in new tab)

We know from our recent Jabra Hybrid Ways of Working 2022 Global Report that about half of organizations globally have reconfigured their offices since the start of the pandemic. In an era of disengagement, however, people are seeking out real human connection at work in spaces where collaboration—both formal and informal—is enhanced when compared to working from home.

We have an urgent need to improve collaboration in today’s hybrid working era." —Aurangzeb Khan, Senior Vice President of Intelligent Vision Systems at Jabra

As such, 2023 will see the shift from task-based workspaces to interaction-based workspaces. Companies will begin to scale back real estate and distill super offices that enable next-level collaboration. This means downgrading real estate footprints for more concentrated and purpose-built offices with technology that enables people to experience authentic interactions with all their colleagues, whether they’re in the building or not.

Our Jabra PanaCast 50 Series addresses these new requirements for hybrid work, with options to suit all small- to medium-sized room needs. It brings intelligent meeting room experiences to today’s offices, including Intelligent Zoom, Virtual Director, Dynamic Composition, Anonymous PeopleCount and more. The new PanaCast 50 Video Bar System facilitates next-level hybrid meeting experiences. Its 180-degree field of view, multi-camera array not only enables an inclusive, true-to-life, and equitable hybrid experience, but it also opens the full value of rooms and meeting room real estate.

The Jabra PanaCast 50 solution portfolio addresses the spectrum of business needs for small- to medium-sized meeting rooms as companies rethink their offices for the future.