On Workplace 3.X: CrimsonAV

By Cindy Davis
Will Bear, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at CrimsonAV shares insight for ensuring meeting equity and how to deliver the best collaboration experience regardless of location. Part of AV Technology's Thought Leader Series.

Will Bear, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at CrimsonAV
AVT Question: Please share insight and best practices for ensuring meeting equity for all employees and how to deliver the best collaboration experience regardless of location.

Thought Leader: Will Bear, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at CrimsonAV (opens in new tab)

The corporate meeting space has evolved and expanded beyond the confines of a traditional centralized brick-and-mortar structure. The evolution may be a business with multiple buildings or a flex hybrid work-from-home model. While the pandemic certainly accelerated the adoption of the work-from-anywhere environment, it had already begun to be commonplace. The routine for many was to go into the office, sit at our desks, and when a meeting was called, we gathered in a conference room. Fast forward to the introduction and adoption of video conferencing technologies like Zoom and Teams, where we could now work remotely and still get many of the benefits of face-to-face interactions. 

There is a need for workspace design to consider workflow and comfort. Whether in the office or home, the space needs to be conducive to collaboration and productivity." —Will Bear, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at CrimsonAV

In addition to video conferencing technologies, the onslaught of big data and IoT—where data can be garnered from any device at any time—aided in our ability to decouple from the office as appropriate. To be clear, there is still a need for and tangible benefits of people working in an office, but depending on the company and the job description, it is no longer mandatory. In the work-from-anywhere framework, collaboration and presentation systems take on new meanings. The layout of office space has evolved with huddle spaces near departments. All-in-one presentation systems with interactive whiteboards can be portable and placed on a cart. Wall-mounted displays can be on articulated arms to point in the direction of viewers. Interactive kiosks can be placed in critical employee locations. There is a need for workspace design to consider workflow and comfort. Whether in the office or home, the space needs to be conducive to collaboration and productivity. This takes AV technologies, software, networking, and—yes—mounts and carts, working in tandem to make the work environment the best it can be.

Cindy Davis
Cindy Davis
Brand and content director of AV Technology

Cindy Davis is the brand and content director of AV Technology. Davis enjoys exploring the ethos of experiential spaces as well as diving deep into the complex topics that shape the AV/IT industry. In 2012, the TechDecisions brand of content sites she developed for EH Publishing was named one of “10 Great Business Media Websites” by B2B Media Business magazine. For more than 20 years, Davis has developed and delivered multiplatform content for AV/IT B2B and consumer electronics B2C publications, associations, and companies. From 2000 to 2008, Davis was the publisher and editor-in-chief of Electronic House. From 2009 to present, as the principal of CustomMedia.Co, Davis developed content plans and delivered content for associations such as IEEE Standards Association and AVIXA, content marketing for Future Plc, and numerous AV/IT companies. Davis was a critical member of the AVT editorial team when the title won the “Best Media Brand” laurel in the 2018 SIIA Jesse H. Neal Awards. A lifelong New Englander, Davis makes time for coastal hikes with her husband, Gary, and their Vizsla rescue, Dixie, sailing on one of Gloucester’s great schooners, and sampling local IPAs.