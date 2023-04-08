On Workplace 3.X: 22Miles

AVT Question: Please share insight and best practices for ensuring meeting equity for all employees and how to deliver the best collaboration experience regardless of location.

Thought Leader: Tomer Mann, Chief Revenue Officer at 22Miles (opens in new tab)

Hybrid work is here to stay. According to Gallup, 80 percent of remote-capable workers work from home at least some of the time. More companies are upgrading their visual communications and collaboration platforms to support their remote and on-site team members long term. Managers are discovering that omnichannel content management and distribution, space utilization software, and impactful signage are no longer futuristic add-ons to the workplace experience; they’re must-haves.

The right CMS can unify an organization’s productivity and communications stacks to eliminate the administrative hassles that often plague AV/IT backends. Digital signage and visual communications have evolved to meet a variety of business objectives and have become more customizable and user friendly. Modern CMS packages allow integrators to transform a company’s technology suite with customizable, robust, and user-intuitive content interfaces. Low-code, template-based software enables administrators to update and maintain their content with ease and distribute information about meetings, policies, events, and more to staff via signage, mobile, or desktop.

One major ask of the modern workplace is that visual communications ecosystems integrate with their centralized business apps like G-Suite and Microsoft Office 365 to enable streamlined room booking and space utilization. These integrations provide greater productivity, organization, and safety for teams, ensuring there’s always a clear direction on where to go and when, while also connecting remote workers easily and efficiently. Employees can even locate each other to get the most out of in-office collaboration days, verifying who’s onsite with an instantly updated directory and locating hybrid colleagues at hot desks across campus. When integrated into a central backend, these solutions can also glean valuable workplace insights for managers to make better space use and business decisions. An all-inclusive suite of workplace technology empowers teams to collaborate with ease, regardless of location.