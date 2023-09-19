On Next-Gen Audio: Vanco International

By Cindy Davis
Brandon White, Director of Product Development at Vanco International shares insight into trends and best practices for implementing next-gen audio into meeting spaces and classrooms.

Brandon White, Director of Product Development at Vanco International
AVT Question: Please share insight and best practices for implementing next-gen audio into meeting spaces and classrooms.

Thought Leader: Brandon White, Director of Product Development at Vanco International

Selling clients on the need for AV-enabled conference spaces has gotten both easier and harder. Prepandemic, the number of rooms that needed to be equipped with both audio and video was limited; conferencing just wasn’t part of the everyday workflow. Now, with many companies going hybrid, the question of conferencing audio is no longer whether it’s necessary, but what kind is necessary. With that question comes the new challenge of selling audio conferencing.

Innovation drives the channel forward, but sometimes it pays to go back to basics." —Brandon White, Director of Product Development at Vanco International

Our industry has done a great job innovating all-in-one audio and video devices, but while these products may be all-in-one, they are not one size fits all. It can be difficult to help clients overcome the misconception that they can just put a video bar in their largest boardroom and be done. Our own all-in-one Pulse Audio Collaboration Bar performs beautifully in small meeting rooms and huddle spaces. The super-wide angle of view means you can be right next to the display and still in the frame, but it’s not designed for sound reinforcement in a classroom or larger meeting space. If you’re working with an all-in-one device, be sure to demo it for the clients in their space to make sure it meets their needs. 

With all the innovation in the corporate technology space, it can sometimes be easy to overlook some of the most practical solutions, like in-wall and in-ceiling speakers. These types of products are a natural fit for larger conference spaces. In-wall and in-ceiling speakers evenly distribute sound throughout the room, and a backbox—or our exclusive Beale Street line with patented Sonic Vortex enclosures—can allow you to install speakers without fear of bleeding through to an adjacent space. Innovation drives the channel forward, but sometimes it pays to go back to basics.

