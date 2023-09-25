On Next-Gen Audio: Biamp

AVT Question: Please share insight and best practices for implementing next-gen audio into meeting spaces and classrooms.

Thought Leader: Joe Andrulis, Executive Vice President of Corporate Development at Biamp

Although the evolution of hybrid work has introduced a host of new audiovisual technologies to help workers get work done from anywhere, audio remains the most critical function. From our own customer surveys, maintaining reliable, quality audio is mission-critical—more so than quality video—and the stakes are only getting higher.

In the past, organizations focused their conferencing AV efforts on a showpiece boardroom for important and/or large “all hands” types of meetings. Now, those businesses are asking for potentially hundreds or even thousands of small meeting environments—each requiring scalable and easy-to-install AV solutions to meet the explosion of demand for unified communication tools.

To get there, installers and their customers must turn to automation to ensure these small meeting environments maintain a competent audio setup to ensure effective communication. After all, complex AV gear can be its own impediment. When a room doesn’t work as expected or is too complicated to manage correctly, it can be overwhelming and distracting to end users.

Therefore, using audio system optimization features, such as automation, natural language processing, and predictive analysis, can vastly improve the relationship that users have with AV assets as well as room utilization. When rooms work and sound as expected, it also reflects well on the installer and the IT team that contracted the installer, which can lead to repeat business.

Offering customized AV setups deployed as a mass commodity is the surest way to achieve client delight. For the integrator, equipment that is easy to install, configure, use, and customize via automation will continue to gain share at the expense of complex, hard-to-use solutions. Mass customization is the new commodity. Fueled by AI and other automated tools, mass customization equates to happier clients, and more business opportunities.

