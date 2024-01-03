On Esports: Shure

AVT Question: Please share insight into setting up an esports program within higher education at any level, including the technologies that make a difference and the elements that create an immersive experience for athletes and spectators alike.

Thought Leader: Mario Ponce, Senior Specialist of Market Development at Shure

From the livestream to the on-stage opposition, a successful Esports production requires uninterrupted, pristine audio to ensure competitors can communicate effectively and spectators don’t miss a split-second of the action, no matter if they are tuning in from home or the live audience.

" —Mario Ponce, Senior Specialist of Market Development at Shure

To determine which audio equipment is required to sound extraordinary, first think strategically about the scale and layout of your esports facility, be it a fully equipped stadium or a bring-your-own-device LAN gaming center. Do you plan on creating a multi-purpose space that can adapt to users’ needs and different styles of competition? If so, you’ll likely find value in investing in both wired microphones and a wireless microphone system to accommodate this flexibility. You’ll also want to be certain you can support enough channels of audio to suit the needs of your space, post-match interviews, and large competitions.

In most scenarios, each competitor should be equipped with an individual microphone. A dynamic microphone with a cardioid polar pattern should be prioritized, as this will be the most effective at isolating the voice while rejecting background noise from other competitors and an audience. You will want to consider the microphone connection: Does it support XLR, direct-to-computer USB, or both? A microphone with both an XLR and USB output allows competitors to send their audio directly into their stream from their computer, while your audio engineer can simultaneously run the audio through front-of-house.

Additionally, a wireless microphone solution provides an ideal solution for hosts, live commentary, and post-match interviews. Take the time to talk to specialists who can point you in the right direction, as there are multiple factors to consider that might not seem immediately apparent. To get the most out of this investment, it pays to think through how your facility will grow and just how scalable your wireless system will need to be.

