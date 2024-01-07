On Esports: LeagueSpot

AVT Question: Please share insight into setting up an esports program within higher education at any level, including the technologies that make a difference and the elements that create an immersive experience for athletes and spectators alike.

Thought Leader: James O’Hagan, Vice President of Education Innovation at LeagueSpot

In recent years, the educational landscape has witnessed a significant shift towards integrating scholastic gaming and esports across all grade levels. This evolution reflects a broader recognition of the educational potential inherent in digital play. Schools, libraries, and child-focused organizations are still in the early stages of crafting secure, walled gardens of digital play, tailored specifically for their youth communities.

These digital environments offer more than mere recreation; they are spaces where game titles align with the values and objectives of their stakeholders. This careful selection ensures that the content resonates with educational goals, wrap-around supports can be included, and promotes a balanced blend of enjoyment and learning.

Participants engage in collaborative problem-solving, strategic thinking, and digital literacy, all within a framework of structured play and positive adult interaction." —James O’Hagan, Vice President of Education Innovation at LeagueSpot

One key aspect of these digital playgrounds is their focus on protection. By establishing exclusive spaces for children and adolescents, educators and administrators can shield young users from external influences that might not align with their community’s ethos. This safeguarding is critical in an era where digital exposure is ubiquitous, yet often unregulated.

Moreover, these platforms serve as fertile grounds for honing skills vital for the future. Participants engage in collaborative problem-solving, strategic thinking, and digital literacy, all within a framework of structured play and positive adult interaction. Such environments also foster inclusivity, enabling students from diverse backgrounds to interact and learn in a shared digital space.

The role of audiovisual technology in these initiatives cannot be overstated. High-quality AV solutions are pivotal in creating immersive, engaging experiences that captivate young minds. As educators and technologists, our task involves not only providing the hardware but also understanding the dynamics of digital play in educational settings.

As this trend gains momentum, it is imperative for AV professionals to stay abreast of the evolving needs of educational institutions. This involvement can make a substantial difference in how effectively these digital playgrounds serve their purpose, thereby shaping the future of education in the digital age.

[On Next-Gen Audio: 15 Thought Leaders]

[On Visualization Technologies: 28 Thought Leaders]

[On Streaming Technologies: 15 Thought Leaders]