New Concept in Multi-touch Object Recognition

Portugal-based, Displax, has announced its latest solution for object detection on touchscreens. DISPLAX TAG - Active OR is a combination of hardware and middleware, which enables interactive solutions developers to integrate and deliver Object Recognition (OR) interactive experiences, going beyond traditional OR solutions.

The DISPLAX TAG - Active OR is a combination of hardware and middleware. (Image credit: DISPLAX)

DISPLAX TAG - Active OR is a solution of active tags that in addition to the common functions of typical OR tags, delivers features that give the user feedback:

● Visual feedback (RGB LED ring light)

● Haptics (vibration motor)

● Tap detection

● In-range and in-contact reporting

● Joystick mode (to enable the usage of a tag away from the screen);

DISPLAX TAG - Active OR allow up to six tags to work simultaneously and up to 84 different IDs. Tags on the table can freely switch without extra configuration. This is a great upgrade as it comes to simply many contains that companies usually had when there was a need to showcase more than 16 tags.

Also new, is the wireless charger that allows a quick and simple placing of the tag on top of the charger for a full charge. The wireless charger can be integrated on the table.

Pedro Marques, CTO at Displax said, "a remarkable team effort that had been under development since last year continuing our commitment with innovation, following a road that has been the DNA of this company for the last 15 years. We wanted to improve the experience that a user can have combining a touchscreen and an object, involving more senses and emotions when in contact with the tag and this product really opens a new cycle for the object detection market."

(Image credit: Displax)

The DISPLAX TAG - Active OR was planned to be introduced at ISE in February 2022, but due to its postponement, Displax opted for a digital product launch this week with its CEO Miguel Fonseca showcasing the new product.