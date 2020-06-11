AVIXA's 2020 Mackey Barron Distinguished Achievement Award Winner: Ben Adams

Ben Adams, international representative at IATSE, was recently named the recipient of AVIXA's Mackey Barron Distinguished Achievement Award. We sat down with him to hear more of his story.

Ben Adams (Image credit: AVIXA)

AVN: How did you get your start in the pro AV industry?

BEN ADAMS: The way I came to be involved in the AV Industry is a bit different. I retired around 2001 as a union director of photography, and then went to work with my union. I became an IATSE international representative, and, about six years ago, was assigned to our Education Department where I was asked to put together a training program for members to boost skills in AV. This program has been the better part of my work life since.

AVN: What do you believe will dominate tech conversations for the next year?

BA: The next year will be one of recovery and innovation due to the pandemic. I believe there will be more streaming and fewer live meetings. The industry will be challenged to make changes in their approach to the business.

AVN: What was the greatest obstacle you faced in business and how did you overcome it?

BA: My greatest challenge was basically my lack of knowledge of the business. I had to fast track and learn quickly. Fortunately, I found people who had experience and insight and listened to them.

AVN: What is your leadership style and how do you influence your employees and others in the industry?

BA: My leadership style, believe, Is to surround myself with the best and brightest and listen to them. I also believe that if I work hard and smart, it will demonstrate to those working with me what my expectations are.

AVN: What can the pro AV industry do to attract and retain the next generation of technology professionals?

BA: We need people with a broad range of skills—computer knowledge, a sense of taste and style, and diverse technical skills. Finding and nurturing them isn’t always easy.

