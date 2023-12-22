AV Technology Manager’s Guide to What’s Trending Now in Esports

By AV Technology Staff
( AVTechnology )
published

Download the AV Technology Manager's Guide to What's Trending in Esports and learn why, where and how esports is expanding.

Download the AV Technology Manager’s Guide to What’s Trending in Esports and learn why, where and how esports is expanding.
DOWNLOAD the AV Technology Manager’s Guide to What’s Trending in Esports and learn why, where and how esports is expanding. 

22 AV/IT Thought Leaders from across the esports space share their thoughts on setting up an esports program at any level, the technologies that make a difference, as well as the elements that create an immersive experience for athletes and spectators alike.

AV/IT Team: Go inside one of the best esports arenas in America. A custom, 20-foot-wide video wall serves as the centerpiece of extreme gaming and diverse multimedia applications at one of the nation’s top esports facilities.

5 Case Studies: Festival-Scale Cabling, Made Simple | An Esports Powerhouse in the Big East | Nurturing Future Production Professionals | Audio, Control, and Switching Take the Win | Another Link in the Esports Pipeline

31 Pro AV Best in Market 2023 Award Winners: New or newly upgraded products from AV/IT companies were recognized in the inaugural program. 

26 Esports Products that help propel the game.   

