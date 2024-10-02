AV Technology Manager’s Guide to The State of AV/IT 2025

Check out the AV Technology Manager's Guide to The State of AV/IT 2025 to start your planning for next year.

(Image credit: Future)

AV/IT Teams | A multi-year control, distribution, and switching retrofit for one Tar Heel State university combines elegant aesthetics with cutting-edge capabilities.

38 Thought Leaders | We asked industry experts to share their best advice for end users looking to evolve legacy (or even newer) AV systems, insight into the state of AV/IT today, and thoughts on where the industry is headed.

5 Case Studies | Delivering Seamless Productions in Stunning LED | AV-over-IP Solution Raises the (Sports) Bar | Empowered Communication for an Energy Giant | Outfitting an Immersive Shopping Experience | Any Game, Any Time in Big Sky Country

35 Products That Matter | Networked AV/IT products, including: A cloud-enabled centralized management platform, AV-over-IP firmware upgrade, 4K@60Hz IP KVM matrix, All-in-one conferencing device, PTZ cameras with built-in AI analytics, AVoIP distribution platform, Self-managing, 2.4GHz digital wireless system, and more.

