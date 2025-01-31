AV Technology Manager’s Guide to Manufacturer Roadmaps 2025

60 AV/IT Thought Leaders from manufacturers representing a cross-section of products and solutions serving corporate, higher education, government, hospitality, retail, and more shared intricate roadmaps and insights into what 2025 holds for customers. Some familiar trends, such as AI and sustainability, continue to evolve, and manufacturers are doubling down on delivering the best end-user experience for the modern workplace, learning environments, and anywhere people work, learn, and gather.

AV/IT Team: Blending Art and Science: Meet the creative team behind two museum installations that employ short-throw laser projectors to highlight Los Angeles’ evolving local habitats, landscapes, and species.

4 Great Case Studies: LCD Displays Deliver Stadium-Like Experience | Video Wall Controllers Bring Live Theater to Life | Hybrid Event Unites a Global Workforce | Seamless Streaming for Administration and Athletics

52 Products That Matter for 2025: AI-enabled cameras and microphones, USB and HDBaseT extenders, videoconferencing microphones and cameras, collaboration systems, all-in-ones, video processing engines, displays, and so much more!

