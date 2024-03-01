AV Technology Manager’s Guide to 2024 Company Roadmaps

2024 Company Roadmaps Exclusive access to the roadmaps of 42 industry-leading AV/IT manufacturers and solutions providers. We talked with CEOs, COOs, CIOs, CTOs, presidents, executive vice presidents and vice presidents, directors of product, sales, and global marketing, co-founders, chief innovation officers, and so many more involved in the direction of the companies they represent to bring you a rare insider's perspective.



Bringing Hybrid Workers Closer Together: The AV/IT team at Sharp Business Systems is on a mission to illustrate smart office technology that elevates the work experience and addresses the needs of the modern hybrid workforce.



Five Use-cases with a Fresh Perspective: The Future of Remote Collaboration at Microsoft's Global Workplaces | The Perfect Recipe for Remote Learning | Immersive Audio for Fitness Enthusiasts | A Long-Overdue Visual Upgrade | Hospital Donors Recognized in Fine-Pitch LED



Products That Matter for 2024 Plus products announced at Integrated Systems Europe.

