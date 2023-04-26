AV Technology Manager's Guide: Celebrating the AV/IT Teams of Higher Ed

The individuals on the AV/IT team are the unsung heroes of the university campus. Their work helps ensure classroom technology is up-and-running, easy to use, and engaging. They are on the front line when new technologies are announced that will benefit the campus and classroom. Their work contributes to the university's bottom line by attracting new students and maintaining current students. AV Technology is here to celebrate their work.

