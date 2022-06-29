Adder Talks The State of the Control Room at InfoComm 2022

AVNetwork correspondent Rich Fregosa meets with Conn Dunning of Adder Technology at InfoComm 2022 to discuss the state of the control room and where we're headed. "Designing a good control room is all about understanding your user," says Dunning, and it's important to provide users with the tools they need to access data quickly, efficiently, and reliably. Adder's new ADDERView® CCS-MV 4224 Multi-Viewer answers the call for reliability and productivity, with total control of 4 computer inputs, which are simultaneously visualized over one or two screens. Watch the full interview to learn more:

About Adder

Established in 1984 by current CEO, Adrian Dickens, Adder has grown to become a global leader in the design and manufacture of connectivity solutions. For over 37 years, we have been developing market-leading products that bring control and peace of mind to customers managing mission-critical applications, across a wide range of industries.



Adder is a rewarding and stimulating business to be part of, and we pride ourselves on providing an exciting and creative environment for future growth and success. Our company culture is underpinned by entrepreneurial spirit and a passion for innovation, which motivate our employees to keep Adder at the forefront of technological engineering.

To learn more, visit adder.com.