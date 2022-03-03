QSC Premieres House of Worship Audio Training Series

QSC shared the success of their online House of Worship Audio Training Series, which offers basic knowledge and techniques for sound production in houses of worship. The training series is offered free to all participants, and is AVIXA accredited, with 4 AVIXA CTS Credits awarded upon completion of each section and subsequent quiz.

[QSC Uplifts Audio Experience at Resurrection Church]



In houses of worship across the world, it is commonplace that audio duties are often fulfilled by volunteers and church members who may not be formally trained as sound technicians. “These tutorials are presented in an easy-going, simple-to-understand format,” said Golden Preciado, worship leader, audio engineer, and series host. “A new volunteer can take this training course before stepping into an actual audio situation and be better prepared for the many nuances that await them. Those with live sound experience can also review this course and expand their knowledge.”



“The enthusiastic response from the house of worship community has been very gratifying,” said Ray van Straten, senior director of global brand and corporate marketing for QSC. “Volunteers, and their tech directors alike, appreciate how useful this training is in helping them confidently and reliably deliver a quality audio experience for their congregations each week.”

[Exclusive Interview: QSC Creates Two Independent Divisions]



The self-guided video tutorial series begins with the very basics of audio and then proceeds to intermediate and advanced topics including: