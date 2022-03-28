Daktronics Provides a Stunning New View to Our Savior’s Lutheran Church

Daktronics of Brookings, South Dakota, in conjunction with Mid States Audio and Video, has delivered two new LED video displays to Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. The displays were installed ahead of the holiday season at the end of 2021.

“Our Celebrate Center is surrounded by windows and thought we had the best projectors available, but the Daktronics video walls are an incredible upgrade,” said Gene LeVasseur, director of worship at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church. “People have high expectations for media quality and Daktronics has exceeded those expectations. After touring the facility in Brookings, we were sold on the impact they would make, the quality of product and the people, and are confident that Daktronics video walls will last decades. The installation was done with no interruption to our Sunday services and the product, support and service are outstanding.”

Located on each side of the altar, each video display features 2.5-millimeter pixel spacing and each measures approximately 5.5 feet by 10 feet. The narrow pixel pitch displays deliver crisp, clear imagery to viewers and audiences in indoor settings, including houses of worship.

The displays are capable of variable content zoning allowing each to show one large image or to be divided into multiple zones to show a combination of content from live and recorded video, worship music, announcements, and any other messaging as desired by Our Savior’s Lutheran Church.

“The LEDs at the front of the church provide the perfect amount of visuals to supplement and enhance services and all the other needs of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church,” said Loni Haar, Daktronics sales representative. “Announcements, welcome messages, music and lyrics, and all elements of the service that help people follow along and stay connected to the service can be displayed and shared with the congregation. The technology really does add more versatility to the church and what they can show to their followers.”

Daktronics offers a line of narrow pixel pitch LED displays ranging from 2.5-millimeters down to 0.7-millimeter pixel spacings. This product line brings expansive opportunities to those spaces commonly associated with LCD technology to create luxurious environments, share artistic digital content or show detailed, high-quality video.