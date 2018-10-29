Digital Signage Expo 2019 Opens Conference Registration

Digital Signage Expo (DSE), an international trade show and educational conference dedicated to digital displays, interactive technology and digital communications networks, announced that registration for its 2019 event is now open. DSE will be held March 26-29, 2019 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

DSE 2019 will offer more than 95 educational opportunities, including 10 pre- and post-show events, 15 industry-specific peer networking luncheon discussion groups, 42 general conference sessions, 32 free on-floor workshops, and a program of study to ensure certification renewal in cooperation with the Digital Signage Experts Group.

New for 2019:

High-profile singular keynote on innovation (TBA)

No tracks – sessions are designed to be action-oriented

Peer networking luncheon discussion groups

Sessions now timed to allow more time in the exhibit hall

Friday All-Day Content Workshop

Manufacturers’ training/user groups

More focused on-floor workshop program featuring four pavilions

More end user peer-presented case study conference sessions

Streamlined pricing structure

Halloween Registration Special: For one week only from Oct. 29 to 11:59 p.m. PT on Nov. 2, you can register using the promo code DSEBOO for 20 percent off the purchase of any conference package.

Registration for any of the DSE 2019 educational conference sessions are eligible for Digital Signage Expert Group (DSEG) certification renewal credits, is available online at www.dse2019.com.