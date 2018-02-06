Why chatbots are not the future of student engagement (eCampus News)

"The higher ed space is evolving as more schools look to implement artificial intelligence (AI) in a variety of ways to stay innovative. From discussions of AI replacing educators to helping students enroll, universities are looking to use this technology to improve student engagement and retention both in the classroom and on campus. "—Source: eCampus News



Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

While chatbots can be useful when it comes to simple, predetermined Q&As, when students need a more nuanced, complex answer, AI falls short. eCampus News points out the pitfalls of chatbots, and points to a more engaging solution — blended messaging. —Eduwire Editors