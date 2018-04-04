Why an iTunes Model for Online Learning Is Bad for Educators (EdSurge)

"In 2017, Stephen DeRue, dean of University of Michigan’s Ross School of Business, wrote a Forbes column arguing that, in order to make higher education more affordable, we needed to move towards an 'iTunes model for education.'"—Source: EdSurge

WHY THIS MATTERS:

For users, iTunes can be an easy way to access music, but for musicians, it has proven to have many disadvantages. When we think about crafting an iTunes model for education, while it could have positive aspects for learners, what would it mean for educators? Would they face the same issues artists face today? —Eduwire Editors