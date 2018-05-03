When Learning Analytics Violate Student Privacy (Campus Technology)

"With education technologies increasingly using analytics to measure and assess student learning, there is a lot of data flying around on higher education campuses. How are institutions establishing principles and polices around the responsible use of that data? So far, few have published clear definitions of learning data or guidelines for how students' data can be used or shared."—Source: Campus Technology

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Many higher ed stakeholders believe that students have a right to know how their personal data is being utilized. But how does the desire for transparency bump against increased usage of analytics? Where is the balance between ethics and efficiency? —Eduwire Editors