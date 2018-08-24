University of Rhode Island readies for 'first of its kind' artificial intelligence lab (EdScoop)

"The University of Rhode Island is launching an artificial intelligence laboratory that officials say will be the first in the world to be located within an academic library, with the intention of sparking broader discussions about the role of AI in society."—Source: EdScoop

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Looking to expand the conversation around AI, the University of Rhode Island chose to put this lab in the library, giving students across disciplines the chance to work with artificial intelligence. —Eduwire Editors