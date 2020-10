"The University of Phoenix has signed a four-year deal to scale up its use of Blackboard Learn with the Ultra experience across the institution. The implementation is expected to be complete in the first half of 2019."—Source: Campus Technology

WHY THIS MATTERS:

From solid integrations with campus tech to streamlined workflows, read why Blackboard Learn deployed as a SaaS LMS is proving to be a good fit for the University of Phoenix. —Eduwire Editors