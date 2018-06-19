University Leaders Disagree on How to Use Data Analytics, Survey Finds (EdTech Magazine)

"Data analytics programs are front-and-center in higher education IT strategies. A recent survey of 200 higher education leaders, conducted by research consultancy Ovum on behalf of education software firm Ellucian, found that if institutions don’t already have some form of analytics-driven initiative in place (and 61 percent do), they are either planning or implementing one. A tiny one percent of respondents isn’t considering a data analytics program at all."—Source: EdTech Magazine

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

While there is a lack of agreement around how data analytics can best serve schools, there does seem to be a clear consensus of the importance these metrics provide. This also underscores the importance of collaboration and relationship building across institutional silos to ensure that data-driven initiatives are being fully leveraged. —Eduwire Editors