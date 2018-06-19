Topics

University Leaders Disagree on How to Use Data Analytics, Survey Finds (EdTech Magazine)

By ()

University Leaders Disagree on How to Use Data Analytics, Survey Finds (EdTech Magazine)

"Data analytics programs are front-and-center in higher education IT strategies. A recent survey of 200 higher education leaders, conducted by research consultancy Ovum on behalf of education software firm Ellucian, found that if institutions don’t already have some form of analytics-driven initiative in place (and 61 percent do), they are either planning or implementing one. A tiny one percent of respondents isn’t considering a data analytics program at all."—Source: EdTech Magazine

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

While there is a lack of agreement around how data analytics can best serve schools, there does seem to be a clear consensus of the importance these metrics provide. This also underscores the importance of collaboration and relationship building across institutional silos to ensure that data-driven initiatives are being fully leveraged. —Eduwire Editors