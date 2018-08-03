Universities Integrate Smartboards to Promote Collaboration on Campus (EdTech Magazine)

"The market for interactive whiteboards has hit its stride in the last few years. A variety of devices now make it easier for education communities to minimize technology barriers while maximizing the ways their members can work together."—Source: EdTech Magazine

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Next-level whiteboards, unlocked. They go by a few different names—interactive smartboards and digital whiteboards, for example—but these technologies are not new. What's new are the creative use cases and the broader awareness of the benefits on campus. —Eduwire Editors