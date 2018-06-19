Two-Thirds of Online Students Do Some Coursework on a Mobile Device (Campus Technology)

"In a survey of 1,500 'past, present and prospective fully online students,' most are taking advantage of — or want — the option to use smartphones or tablets for their class work. Among current and past students, 67 percent completed at least some of their online coursework on a mobile device."—Source: Campus Technology

WHY THIS MATTERS:

If your institution’s online courses aren’t taking mobile devices into account, your offerings might be missing the mark. Check out the results of this survey — the stats give interesting insight on how students are using mobile devices to tap into their online coursework. —Eduwire Editors