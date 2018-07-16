Today's College Students Shy Away from Face-to-Face Advising (Campus Technology)

"It's time for student advising to go beyond the traditional format. While 44 percent of college students would like their coaching to be one-on-one in person, according to a recent survey, more collectively would prefer other modes, including e-mailing (18 percent), online via videoconference or texting (both at 11 percent), via personalized college app (10 percent) and by social media (6 percent)."—Source: Campus Technology

WHY THIS MATTERS:

As students today balance work and life, meeting face-to-face with an advisor can add complications to an already full schedule. How can we incorporate better services to guide students using digital tools? —Eduwire Editors