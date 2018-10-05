The Student Life Meme Manual (Inside Higher Ed)

"Imperial College London is a research-intensive institution in the United Kingdom. A member of the prestigious Russell Group, Imperial is one of the best universities in the UK. And, they do a brilliant job with their social media accounts."—Source: Inside Higher Ed

WHY THIS MATTERS:

This twitter-driven, meme-based student guide is a relaxed and entertaining guide to life on campus. While having a bit of fun and incorporating some silliness, they still manage to capture an authentic picture of life at the college. —Eduwire Editors