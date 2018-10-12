The Scooter Wars of 2018 (Inside Higher Ed)

"Dockless electric scooters are filling a transportation gap for students, who have quickly taken to using the app-based, pay-as-you-ride scooters to get around many campuses. A happy medium between bicycle and car, the new technology has brought convenience to students as well as confusion for college officials, who are figuring out how best to accommodate the scooters while addressing potential safety and accessibility issues."—Source: Inside Higher Ed

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

If e-scooters have become a thing on your campus, you've probably already seen the need for solid policies around this transportation craze. From rules around where the scooters can be parked to flat out bans, schools are addressing this issue in very different ways —Eduwire Editors