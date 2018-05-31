The New “Traditional” College Student: President of AASCU Discusses the Changing Demographics of Higher Education (EdTech Times)

"Over the past decade, the definition of a 'traditional' college student has been turned on its head. According to Dr. Mildred García, President of the American Association of State Colleges and Universities, students today have different backgrounds and needs than the prototypical college students of the past."—Source: EdTech Times

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

As campus demographics shift, the “traditional” college student is no longer in the majority. How is your institution supporting non-traditional learners? What technologies do you use to improve their experience? —Eduwire Editors