The Key to Mass Video Consumption on Campus (EdTech Digest)

"A decade ago, students started watching lectures on their smartphones.

Fast forward to today and mobile devices are turning them, and everyone else on campus, into content producers."—Source: EdTech Digest

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Students expect to be able to access course content at all times from their personal devices. With more professors capturing their classroom lectures, many campus video initiatives have to scale up in a big way to meet the growing demands for an ever-expanding pool of video content. —Eduwire Editors