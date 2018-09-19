The Evolving Transactional Nature of Credentialing: The Future of Alternative Credentials (The EvoLLLution)

"As the distinction between learning at colleges, universities and workplaces continues to erode, credentials are supplanting the traditional role of the degree in terms of skills verification. Unlike the degree, credentials offer individuals the opportunity to showcase all aspects of “life-wide” learning, providing substantially more detailed insight into a person’s transferable abilities for both the classroom and the workforce."—Source: The EvoLLLution

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

As the credentialing movement grows, offerings are evolving and improving, helping learners boost their skills and display their proficiencies via data. How will we see credentials continue to evolve in the future? This Q&A makes some solid predictions. —Eduwire Editors