The evolution of educational publishing: Does OER have a quality problem? (EdScoop)

"Over the past few months, more than 1.5 million students have graduated from colleges in the U.S., the majority of whom have relied on student loans to get through school. As student debt mounts in the trillions and continues to rise, students are looking to save money in any way possible, even beyond tuition."—Source: EdScoop

WHY THIS MATTERS:

If OER is such a viable alternative to expensive textbooks, why the slow adoption? One of the big barriers is stakeholder buy-in. Professors are still skeptical—understandably. In the age of "alternative facts" and fake news, we need all the vetting we can get. One way to allay quality concerns is peer reviewing. This author makes a cogent case. —Eduwire Editors