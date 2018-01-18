Topics

Tech that Provides Flexibility Can Drive Up College Completion (EdTech Magazine)

By

"While nearly 90 percent of recent high school graduates enroll in college, only 61 percent of first-time full-time students who pursue a bachelor’s degree actually complete it within eight years, according to a report from the American Academy of Arts and Sciences and Moody’s Analytics."—Source: EdTech Magazine

WHY THIS MATTERS:

To give student success a boost, institutions need to connect with learners through the devices they use everyday and adopt online models and apps that allow for more flexibility. —Eduwire Editors