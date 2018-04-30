Teaching in the Era of Bots: Students Need Humans Now More Than Ever (EdSurge)

"In recent years, technology has played a significant role in reshaping the landscape of college teaching, and it will surely continue to do so. But the groundswell of artificial intelligence (AI) that surrounds us marks a particularly fragile moment for teaching. In this context, educators must be especially mindful that our uses of technology do not undermine meaningful learning. And doing this requires knowledge about technology and teaching."—Source: EdSurge

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Like everything else, AI will seep into higher education. From teaching bots to new control UX, expect "smarter" classrooms. It's not a matter of if; it's a matter of when. This piece offers a cogent perspective on the critical need for transparency—above all else—as more AI is integrated into our learning spaces. —Eduwire Editors