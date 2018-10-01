Success through Collaboration: Establishing a Stakeholder-Driven Governance Process (EDUCAUSE Review)

"Wheaton College is an explicitly Christian, academically rigorous, fully residential liberal arts college and graduate school located in Wheaton, Illinois, a residential community twenty-five miles west of downtown Chicago. Like many private liberal arts colleges, Wheaton College found that all areas of the college were investing in technology solutions to solve discrete business problems and improve their processes and efficiency. Further, they often made these investments without consulting the college's technical experts or thinking about how the solution would fit into the college's overarching technology eco-structure. As a result, the technical staff felt overburdened by the seemingly never-ending list of needs and projects, all of which had an escalated sense of urgency."—Source: EDUCAUSE Review

