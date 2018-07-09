Structure Your University for Demand-Driven Education (EdTech Magazine)

"Higher education is starting to enter a new age of learning, with both students and employers demanding curriculums that focus more heavily on skills students will need in the workplace, according to a new report from Pearson."—Source: EdTech Magazine

WHY THIS MATTERS:

When students can integrate contextual, workplace knowledge into their curriculum, they will become more acutely prepared for career solvency. Real-world tools like digital portfolios and videoconferencing are helping instructors support those goals. —Eduwire Editors