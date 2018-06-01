Smartphones in the classroom (University Business)

"University and college professors face new and exciting challenges today due to technological advances in smartphones and smartwatches and the implanted devices that are currently being tested. Students’ growing dependence on smartphones does not stop at the classroom door. Some students use these hand-held computers during class time to listen to music, check the time, text others, surf the web, visit social sites (e.g., Facebook, Twitter, etc.), shop, watch television, view movies, search for information during examinations, answer phone calls, and so forth."—Source: University Business

WHY THIS MATTERS:

A host of misconceptions are swirling around smartphone usage in the classroom, from both the faculty and student perspectives. University Business breaks it down. —Eduwire Editors